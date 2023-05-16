Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken officer-involved shooting sends suspect to hospital

By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken Department of Public Safety officers shot a suspect, sending him to the hospital after he attempted to stab an officer on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

On Tuesday morning around 1:45 a.m., the officer was approached by a man at the gas station located at the corner of Whiskey Road and East Pine Log Road, authorities say.

According to authorities, the incident began when an altercation ensued between the officer and the subject.

Authorities say, the suspect used his vehicle to hit the officer’s vehicle several times and then attempted to stab the officer with a knife.

Additional officers arrived, and stopped the subject with multiple gunshots, according to officials.

He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, the extent of his injuries is still unknown, authorities say.

The investigation has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED will be charging the subject with attempted murder, according to officials.

