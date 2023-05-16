Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say

FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A central Texas resident has died, and a child is in the hospital after a lightning strike.

Bosque County deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Service responded Monday to a call about two people struck by lightning.

Responders found a man and a 6-year-old child who were not responsive.

The child was breathing and was taken for emergency treatment. Officials said his condition is unknown at this time.

“Our prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of a family member and pray for a full recovery of a young child,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials haven’t given the names of the victims.

Bosque County is north of Waco.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
‘It is a lesson learned’: Sheriff talks after 2 killed in shooting
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead
Shooting scene in Augusta
Fire vehicle runs over body in aftermath of Augusta double slaying
Daryl Satterwhite
North Augusta man accused of attempted murder in shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
1 injured after shooting on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta

Latest News

Augusta University
Tuition at AU and other Georgia public universities to hold steady
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
South Carolina State House
Republican abortion debate inches toward resolution in South Carolina
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base