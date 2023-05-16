Kevin Hart adds Augusta to 2023 Reality Check Tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emmy and Grammy-nominated Kevin Hart is bringing his “The Reality Check” Tour to Augusta.

Hart is expected to perform at the Bell Auditorium on June 15.

Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

The general sale will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. at AECTix.com, KevinHartNation.com, or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.

Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times.

“The Reality Check” Tour was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and earned Hart the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

