Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

The Haven offers resources for mental health awareness

Mental Health America
The Haven in Valdosta offers different mental health support groups.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - When a loved one dies, it can feel very isolating for some. But one organization in Valdosta has several new groups that people can join for support.

The Haven in Valdosta has partnered with Georgia Commission on Family Violence to bring survivors of murder-suicide support group and a Circle of Healing support group to the area.

It’s something participants say helps them cope with their pain.

Georgia Commission on Family Violence launched this new support group for Georgia and Florida...
Georgia Commission on Family Violence launched this new support group for Georgia and Florida communities.(Source: WALB)

“Being a part of a group who understands what I’m dealing with is comforting. When I can share my story and struggles in an empowering way, it is healing. I hope my story will also help someone else and give them hope,” one anonymous participant in the group, said.

According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, Georgia is ranked among the top states in the nation for the number of murder-suicide incidents. They say these incidents are usually committed by a current or former intimate partner. The commission says these incidents have been significantly increasing each year.

“We saw a need in the area because suicide rates have gone through the roof,” Victoria Merritt, mobile sexual assault advocate at The Haven, said. “You have people who have gone through similar things as you, but not everybody’s experience is the same. So, you can get a view on how they’re dealing with it and maybe you can develop some ways to cope. You can always have somebody to talk to that understands what you’re going through.”

Victoria Merritt is the mobile sexual assault advocate at The Haven in Valdosta.
Victoria Merritt is the mobile sexual assault advocate at The Haven in Valdosta.(Source: WALB)

The Haven also has a lethality assessment. It predicts your chance of becoming a homicide victim.

“We hope that our organization can help all victims,” Merritt said. “Anybody who’s been a victim of any sort of trauma: domestic violence, sexual assault, suicide, we can help anybody.”

The Circle of Healing support group will be held every second Wednesday of the month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Haven.

This is one group that The Haven in Valdosta is asking the community to join for free of charge.
This is one group that The Haven in Valdosta is asking the community to join for free of charge.(Source: WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Lawrence
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Glenn Hills Middle School
2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer was involved in a shooting at a gas station,...
Aiken officer-involved shooting sends suspect to hospital
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart adds Augusta to 2023 Reality Check Tour

Latest News

Nurse hospital generic
What’s the impact in CSRA as nation’s COVID emergency ends?
The Augusta GreenJackets, the single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, spent time on Friday...
GreenJackets players visit Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Rabid raccoon
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Columbia County
Despite the public health emergency ending Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health...
State health dept. to continue offering free COVID-19 testing kits
New bill aims to attract and keep healthcare workers in Georgia
New Ga. law to repay nurses’ student loans aims to help nursing shortage