Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Details emerge on arrest of parents at Glenn Hills Middle School

Two adults in Richmond County and a teenager in Burke County landed in hot water over separate incidents.
By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Friday revealed more details about how two adults got involved in a student fight earlier in the week at Glenn Hills Middle School.

The fight between students broke out Monday afternoon outside the school as students were being dismissed, according to Principal Angela Anderson Moore.

A Richmond County School System police officer wrote that as he was helping defuse the student fight, he was approached by the parents of one of the students. They both began to cause a disruption while voicing how angry they were about how the officer chose to break up the fight, he wrote.

The father said, “I have something in the car for you just wait,” the officer wrote.

At one point, the father began digging underneath the driver’s side seat, then the glove box of the car, at which point an officer drew her weapon to demand that he stop digging in his glove box.

As he resisted arrest on a charge of causing a disruption on school property, be bruised an officer’s head, caused paint damage to a car and kicked a patrol car window, according to the report.

The father was arrested on charges of disrupting public school and obstruction of a law enforcement official, while the mother was arrested on a charge of disrupting public school, according to jail records.

The students’ altercation will be addressed by school district police and the Richmond County Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Tayron Kirkland
16-year-old dies after Aiken County traffic accident
Westside High School, Augusta, Ga.
Intruders put Westside High School on lockdown in Augusta
Deja Dotson
12th suspect arrested in double murder at motorcycle club
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Latest News

Tasha Lawrence
Grovetown man dies after stepdaughter admits shooting him
School bus
Empty ammo magazine found on Columbia County school bus
Fair Brown Patterson
Waynesboro senior accused of running crack house
I-TEAM: A closer look at the Scott Hooker case
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H....
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president