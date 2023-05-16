Details emerge on arrest of parents at Glenn Hills Middle School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Friday revealed more details about how two adults got involved in a student fight earlier in the week at Glenn Hills Middle School.

The fight between students broke out Monday afternoon outside the school as students were being dismissed, according to Principal Angela Anderson Moore.

A Richmond County School System police officer wrote that as he was helping defuse the student fight, he was approached by the parents of one of the students. They both began to cause a disruption while voicing how angry they were about how the officer chose to break up the fight, he wrote.

The father said, “I have something in the car for you just wait,” the officer wrote.

At one point, the father began digging underneath the driver’s side seat, then the glove box of the car, at which point an officer drew her weapon to demand that he stop digging in his glove box.

As he resisted arrest on a charge of causing a disruption on school property, be bruised an officer’s head, caused paint damage to a car and kicked a patrol car window, according to the report.

The father was arrested on charges of disrupting public school and obstruction of a law enforcement official, while the mother was arrested on a charge of disrupting public school, according to jail records.

The students’ altercation will be addressed by school district police and the Richmond County Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.

