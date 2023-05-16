Daughter turns herself in after allegedly shooting her father

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is in the hospital after his daughter allegedly shot him after an argument, according to the Grovetown Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene of the 2000 block of Grove Landing Way, where officials say the daughter shot her father at least once.

Officials say the suspect drove to the Grovetown Police Department, where she turned herself in.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.

