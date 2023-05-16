Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hit or miss showers and storms will continue this evening into tonight as a front gets closer to the region. Heavy rain will be possible with storms and could create minor flooding issues. Temperatures will be warm tonight and only drop to the upper 60s by early Wednesday.

The front will be stalled over the region Wednesday and trigger scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Heavy rain with storms could produce minor flooding issues for flood prone areas. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be cloudy, cooler, and damp, as a cool northeasterly breeze near the surface pushes a shallow layer of cool air underneath an otherwise warm and moist air mass aloft. On and off rain is expected all day Thursday. Afternoon highs Thursday could be as much as 15-20 degrees below average with highs only in the 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will remain below average near 80. Partly cloudy skies during the day and trending mostly dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible.

Another front moves in this weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry early with storms showing up ahead of the front late in the day. Warm highs expected Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s. A few storms are possible Sunday as the front pushes through the region, but coverage looks to be isolated. Keep it here for updates during the week.

More storms expected again Wednesday afternoon/evening. (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.