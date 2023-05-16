Local cancer patient gives back to others with art

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kylee Morel is from New Hampshire and is undergoing cancer treatment here in Augusta while staying at Cancer Support Services.

Now she is making art to give to others.

Morel is originally from New Hampshire, but she traveled more than 1,000 miles from New Hampshire to Augusta for treatment for pineal blastoma- a rare type of brain cancer.

“I was having treatment for my cancer up in Lebanon,” said Morel. “It just stopped working. It was shrinking my tumors. But because my cancer cells are in my spinal fluid, it was not really doing much.”

Now she’s part of a trial at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and staying at Cancer Support Services.

“It’s been great though, they’re really supportive,” said Morel.

While treatment and being far away from home is difficult, she’s turning to art to help her get through.

“It just takes up my time because right now I can’t work. So, I’m at home 99% of the time. So, it keeps me busy doing something and helps with my neuropathy in my hands. and I’ve always enjoyed doing it,” she said.

But her art is not just for her.

“Most of the time the art that I do, I just give it to people,” said Morel.

This includes other cancer patients. She’s planning to paint a pair of shoes for a young girl battling the same kind of cancer.

“It feels really good to give back to these people,” said Morel. “I can only imagine what the mom is going through. And how important it is for them to just be able to bond and I think these shoes will make them feel really good.”

She isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon.

“If it makes them feel better or you know anything like that you know I would love to do that,” she said.

