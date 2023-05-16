Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County student assaults officer, deputies say

Burke County High School
Burke County High School(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County High School was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with an officer, according to authorities.

Just after noon, school resource officers got a call to the mall area of Burke County High School for a disruptive student.

MORE | 2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School

Upon contact with the student, he became agitated with the officer and assaulted the officer, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer then called for backup and the student got physical with the second officer and was taken into custody without further incident, according to deputies.

The will be transported to the youth detention center, authorities said.

His parents were notified and deputies said they are “working with the school administration to find the best resolution to this incident.”

No other students or school employees were affected. All involved parties are being checked by medical personnel for injuries in the altercation.

No weapons were involved.

