Augusta’s city administrator position hangs in limbo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The job search to find the next city administrator is about to begin.

Some are pushing for a workshop to clear up the debate over the job role and pay. It’s a position that’s been sitting in interim ever since Odie Donald left over a year ago.

Now city leaders are trying to get the ball rolling over job experience requirements that have been debated multiple times.

“I can’t speak to my position long term, and no, I have not been approached about any involvement in the job description. At the same time, I am still ready to continue serving the citizens of Augusta, and our commission in whatever capacity possible,” said Takiyah Douse, interim city administrator.

Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight said: “We did have a retreat two weeks ago on what an administrator is supposed to do versus a manager, but when we sit here and talk about six months ... six years of experience, I definitely want someone that has five plus years.”

For now, the commission is set to have their workshop in the next 30 days to work out those details and officially begin the search for a permanent role in this position.

In Other News

There’s a new guideline for active shooter or hostile events in the city of Augusta. Commissioners approved the adoption of the National Fire Protection Association’s 3000 as that standard guideline. It’s a coordinated effort with the FBI, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta Fire Department, and city. It was immediately adopted by all departments. It’s already used statewide in Massachusetts, but we’d be the first in Georgia. This is at no cost to taxpayers.

Housing is on the way for Georgia’s largest veteran population. The city commission approved the Charlie Norwood revitalization plan. The units will transform into 70-plus units of housing for our homeless veterans.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.