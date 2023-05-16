Augusta University women’s golf team heads to nationals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After finishing top five at the Athens Regional, the Augusta University Jags are headed to nationals in Scottsdale, Az.

It is the first time in Augusta University history that the women’s golf team has made it to the national championship.

They finished four shots behind fourth place Ole Miss.

Mirabel Ting was a big reason they’re here. She shot a final 67, to slip past Ohio State by two shots to take the final spot, and she’s only a freshman.

It is also the first trip for Caroline Hasse-Hegg who’s been at the helm of the Jags for the program for eight years.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.