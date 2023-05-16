Augusta honors Westside High School’s back-to-back state titles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta commission meeting started by honoring Westside High School’s boys’ basketball team for back-to-back state titles.

Tuesday’s commission meeting started with an item added to the agenda, which included the City of Augusta taking the time to recognize the back-to-back state champion, the Westside boy’s basketball team.

Mayor Garnett Johnson presented the players and coaches in attendance with certificates for all of their success this season.

The Patriots were down by as many as 11 points in the second half of the state championship, but they kept pushing forward to defeat Providence Christian Academy in overtime 89 to 81.

We were part of Tuesday’s celebration and afterward caught up with Head Coach Jerry Hunter to discuss what makes this core group of players so special.

“How we came together in some times of adversity. off the court as well as on the court. We were down double digits, and the guys kept their composure. We understood what was at hand, and we didn’t get caught up in the celebrating our runs. We understood the journey versus the destination, so now we’re here and I’m looking forward to their signing days,” said Hunter

By defeating Providence Christian Academy in the state championship game this year, this is Hunter’s third state championship title as a head coach.

