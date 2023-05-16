Augusta congressman testifies on Fort Gordon, SRS

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, testified before the House Armed Services Committee on proposals for the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

The testimony came during a Member Day hearing.

The National Defense Authorization Act is historically bipartisan legislation that authorizes annual funding levels for the U.S. armed forces and sets expenditures for the Department of Defense.

In his Member Day testimony, Allen highlighted projects and missions being carried out at Fort Gordon and the Savannah River Site.

Here’s are his remarks:

“Thank you to the panel for hosting this Member Day for members of Congress to discuss their priorities for the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

“My district, the 12th Congressional District of Georgia, is home to Fort Gordon, one of the fastest growing military installations in the country.

“Fort Gordon is home to the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, the U.S. Army Cyber Command, and the signal school headquarters.

“I am proud to represent thousands of service members from all branches who continue to make sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of the United States.

“Building a 21st Century Military is crucial to fielding the threats of today, tomorrow and years to come in the ever-changing cyber environment — and that starts with the investments being made at Fort Gordon.

“Cyber is the new frontier. Every day, our nation faces a new type of threat in this domain.

“We must ensure that our cyber warriors have access to the ranges and training environments they need to adequately respond to emerging threats, as well as the readiness and training funding necessary to address the full spectrum of cyber threats.

“Included in the President’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024 was $163 million for the design and construction of the U.S. Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence’s Signal School, also known within the Department of the Army as MCA 3.

“This funding will go towards facility and mission capabilities consisting of the signal school headquarters, Cyber Non-Commissioned Officer Academy headquarters, secret training capability for signal Advanced Individual Training, 38 classrooms and 38 labs.

“Additionally, my district borders the Savannah River Site (SRS), where they are completing critical missions towards nuclear modernization to ensure our nuclear deterrent is safe and reliable.

“As you continue to work on crafting a National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, it is my hope that full funding is included for construction of this important facility for Fort Gordon, as well as fully funding the important missions there and at the Savannah River Site.

“I appreciate the opportunity to submit my input.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.