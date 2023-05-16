Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Christian baseball team wins against Hammond High School

By Daniel Booth
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s state championship week for baseball teams across the peach state and for the first time since 2007, the Augusta Christian lions have the chance to win it all.

The first game of this series was right here in Augusta against Hammond High School.

Some late-game heroics in the bottom of the 6th inning helped Augusta Christian take game one with a four-to-two score.

“It was awesome. It was a really cool moment for me, and an even cooler moment for my guys, just to pull through for me, and it was just an all-around team win. We played great defense, and they came through with the runs and that’s all I can ask them to do,” said Jeb Bradford, senior pitcher.

Bradford threw a complete game.

The Lions are taking a one-to-nothing series lead on the road for game two in Columbia, S.C. Tuesday night.

