2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight erupted at Glenn Hills Middle school as students were being dismissed Monday — and two adults got involved, officials say.

The school informed parents of the incident in a letter Tuesday morning.

“I wanted to make you aware of an incident that took place during school dismissal in the car rider line yesterday,” Principal Angela Anderson Moore wrote. “Two students were in a physical altercation. The parent and companion of one of the students got out of their vehicle and approached the students fighting. A threat was made by one of the adults and Richmond County School System Police were called.”

No weapon was recovered, the principal said.

The parent and male companion were arrested by school district police, the principal wrote.

The students’ altercation will be addressed by school district police and the Richmond County Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.

“Glenn Hills Middle School administrators will not tolerate these and other disruptions.,” the principal wrote “We take these incidents seriously and address them quickly to ensure that our students and staff can remain focused on student achievement.”

