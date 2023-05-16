1 injured after shooting on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is injured after a shooting on the 3000 block of Skinner Mill Road on Monday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Skinner Mill Road in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies observed one male subject with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Division is on scene.

There is no additional information at this time.

