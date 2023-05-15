‘It is a lesson learned’: Sheriff talks after 2 killed, 4 injured in weekend shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a news conference after a weekend shooting that left two dead and four others injured Saturday evening.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified those who died as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla.

The conference was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Monday.

WATCH:

Roundtree confirms that this shooting adds Augusta to the list of over 280 mass shootings we’ve seen so far in 2023.

“Gun violence has risen nationwide this year, and sadly, Augusta is not exempt,” said Roundtree.

Among the things discussed, he confirms EMS ran over a dead body on the scene. Roundtree reports fire personnel were clearing the scene and did not see the individual. He says the agency has a traffic report that is not yet available for release.

He says the city hosted the Augusta Air Show and Mayfest, and that was overshadowed by out-of-town individuals. Only one suspect has a local address.

“To bring this type of violence to our city, to add us to a national mass shooting list is unconscionable. This is something we will not tolerate here in Richmond County. That is why each individual who is involved or we feel to be involved or has any part in this will face charges,” he said.

The shooting occurred at the clubhouse of the Outcast Motorcycle Club. The shooting involved Outcast and the Thug Riders. He says the Outcast building has not been shut down due to the investigation.

He says several Thug Rider members were at MayFest. They then left the area and traveled to the clubhouse.

“We didn’t know that trouble was coming to our city. We didn’t know that trouble was already in our city,” he said.

He says the issue was not due to a lack of police presence. Roundtree says they had more deputies on the roads because they were leaving those two events. At least 20 officers were on the scene, and he says you could hear gunfire from a few blocks away.

“While this incident of violence is horrific, and many of the other tragic incidents that have occurred in this country and will still occur ... my light will continue to push forward in the confidence that I have in the men and women of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Richmond County,” said Roundtree.

Roundtree says 12 suspects were arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Three are still receiving treatment. Four suspects were a part of the Outcast club, and eight were Thug Riders.

Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson, 38-year-old Tyson Harper, 26-year-old McKayla Rickett, 44-year-old Larry Ross, 30-year-old Cory Sapp, 30-year-old Jessica Sapp, 42-year-old Larry Sutton, 43-year-old Kenneth Taylor, 28-year-old Matthew Willis. (Contributed)

Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12 at 6 p.m.

Investigators found more than 150 shell cases on the scene. Roundtree says this was an “extremely large scene”, and kids were playing outside in a neighborhood right down the street.

When asked how to stop people from coming into Augusta with violence in mind, he says they have to have good intel and that looking at South Carolina, they can see that crime can cross state lines easily.

“Very rarely do we see Florida to Augusta, but we have to increase our network, and a lot further reach. It is a lesson learned for us that we need to better our network when it comes to gun violence and gang violence that may spill over,” said Roundtree.

Officials believe this was a targeted attack from the individuals from Flordia who traveled three to four hours to engage in gun violence. They believe it stemmed from a recent incident that started in Florida. Additional information was not released regarding the Florida incident.

He says the Thug Riders came to Augusta in retaliation.

He says there was no permit to block off the street for the cookout that deputies learned Outcast was having. In response to the shooting, regional affiliates of the club were said to be on the way to Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office notified other Georgia agencies and hospitals of the threat. Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson was also informed of the threat.

“We continue to monitor this situation in real-time and we will advise the public of any confirmed threat if they develop,” said Roundtree.

He says 13 motorcycles were taken into evidence, along with one car and 10 firearms. Weapons were found inside the clubhouse, vehicles, and nearby businesses from when the suspects fled the scene.

One Richmond County patrol car was also hit in this shooting.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.