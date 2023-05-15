Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director

FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in...
FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 20, 2016. International Organization for Migration chief Antonio Vitorino of Portugal faces what is poised to be a tight race against his Biden administration-backed American deputy, Amy Pope, as the Geneva-based organization chooses a new director-general on Monday, May 15, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Amy Pope of the United States has been elected as its next director general.

She will be the first woman to head the International Organization for Migration.

Pope currently serves as the deputy of Director General Antonio Vitorino, a former Portuguese government minister, and ran against him in Monday’s election.

The IOM said member states elected Pope to lead the Geneva-based agency at a special session. She will start her five-year term on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 person killed in single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before turning gun on self
Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested

Latest News

Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
WATCH: Sheriff talks after 2 killed, 10 charged in weekend shooting
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court to review Democratic lawmakers’ suit over Trump hotel lease
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert