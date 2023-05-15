Parents not facing charges after child found alone in Orangeburg County
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The parents of a child that was found alone in Orangeburg County are not facing charges as of now, deputies say.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced May 7 that a child had been found alone in Roosevelt Gardens in the morning.
A few hours later, deputies said they located the child’s parents and added an investigation into how the child came to be located with no caregiver was ongoing.
