Ossoff seeks health program for female veterans in Augusta

Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is urging the Veterans Health Administration to establish a Women’s Health Center of Excellence at the VA Augusta Health Care System in Augusta.

In his request sent last week, the Georgia Democrat notes the Augusta area is ideally located to establish a center, given the Augusta VA’s work to increase access to care, including recently purchasing two mammography machines.

“Georgia is home to nearly 93,000 women veterans, and the greater Augusta area is home to over 66,000 veterans and many military families,” Ossoff wrote. “The creation of a VA Women Center of Excellence in Georgia would provide these veterans with access to specialized medical care, and veterans everywhere would benefit from the research, training, and development of best practices that Centers of Excellence provide.”

Ossoff met with leaders and local veterans at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center last February.

