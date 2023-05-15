Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg County mom honors son with ‘Stop the gun violence’ parade

An Orangeburg mother honored the memory of Winston Hunter by holding a "stop the gun violence' parade.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WOODFORD, S.C. (WIS) - Courtney Hunter is on a mission to reduce gun violence in her Orangeburg community and she has started by hosting a “stop the gun violence,” parade in honor of her son, Winston Hunter.

Winston Hunter was gunned down inside his home along McClain Street in Woodford on May 13, 2022. That is about five miles from the town of Swansea along Highway 321.

“When he was here physically, Winston used to make me do things out of the norm he would push me out of my comfort zone, but now he’s gone, his mama is still doing it, he’s pushing me out of my comfort zone, I would’ve never done this.” said Courtney about hosting the parade.

Courtney has also set up a foundation in Winston’s honor called Through the Eyes of Winston.

She hopes to provide resources and education to other families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

“That night changed my whole life,” Hunter said. “It brought the pain that I am dealing with today, the pain, the anger, the issues, I want to let people know that they are not alone. What I’ve been through, I do not want another parent, another grandmother, or another brother to go through what we have endured. So I will make this the biggest thing, I will be an advocate against gun violence if that’s the last thing I do.”

Kevin Gabson, an official with the Give a Child a Dream Foundation, said about the parade “It was just love today, the love was so big, it was so major, this is what you need in every community. we need to take advantage and teach the kids, enough is Enough.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

