North Augusta man arrest in abuse of 4-month-old

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after a 4-month-old was admitted to an Atlanta hospital with several injuries, according to authorities.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers wrote in an April 19 report that they were notified by a social worker from the Atlanta hospital that the child had been transferred from an Augusta hospital.

The child had suffered:

Three rib fractures – two new and one healing.

A subdural hematoma (a type of blood clot causing pressure on the brain).

Torn bridging veins.

The parents said no one else had been around the child, who did not attend child care facilities.

According to officer, Darrel Timpson was arrested Friday and charged with abuse/inflicting great bodily injury to a child. He remained in Aiken County jail Monday with bond set at $60,000.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.