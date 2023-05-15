North Augusta man accused of attempted murder in shooting

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of attempted murder during a shooting last week, authorities say.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to Trickling Creek Drive around 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting, only to find a victim laying down on the left-hand side of the road with a bullet wound, according to authorities.

The victim told deputies he and his friend got into a “heated” argument. Then he walked down the road to talk and cool off when a car pulled up to check on them, deputies say.

The victim stated that’s when another car pulled up, and the subject got out. The friend told the subject, later identified as Daryl Satterwhite, 38, that he had nothing to do with the argument, deputies say.

Satterwhite then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to authorities.

Satterwhite was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the jail report.

