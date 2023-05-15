Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

North Augusta man accused of attempted murder in shooting

Daryl Satterwhite
Daryl Satterwhite(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of attempted murder during a shooting last week, authorities say.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to Trickling Creek Drive around 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting, only to find a victim laying down on the left-hand side of the road with a bullet wound, according to authorities.

The victim told deputies he and his friend got into a “heated” argument. Then he walked down the road to talk and cool off when a car pulled up to check on them, deputies say.

MORE | 10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead

The victim stated that’s when another car pulled up, and the subject got out. The friend told the subject, later identified as Daryl Satterwhite, 38, that he had nothing to do with the argument, deputies say.

Satterwhite then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to authorities.

Satterwhite was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the jail report.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 person killed in single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before turning gun on self
Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested

Latest News

Ryan Erlacher
One on One with Richard Rogers | AU’s new athletic director
The national retail federation says people planned to spend about $274 per person on mother's...
CSRA businesses see large crowds mother’s day weekend despite inflation
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Orangeburg Co.