Missing Georgia woman found safe in Bamberg County

BAMBERG, S.C. (WIS) - The Bamberg Sheriff’s Office and Detective Watson with the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department announced missing 26-year-old Desiree Nicole Shaw was found safe.

Officers with the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department reported the Darien, Ga., native was in the area for the weekend to celebrate the South Carolina Poultry Festival in Batesburg-Leesville.

Shaw’s sister Desiree was last seen on Friday leaving Mel’s Bar on 343 E. Church Street heading towards her camper community in the lot next door when an unidentified man approached her.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.