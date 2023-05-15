Mercy Ministries closes doors after multiple violations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mercy Ministries has closed its doors in Augusta.

It stems from an Augusta Fire Marshal visit on May 1.

They cite issues with blocked emergency doors, broken locks, ceiling tiles, and more.

For years, we have covered issues at the building about previous code enforcement issues, and even a deadly stabbing.

Before closing shop, Mercy Ministries says they fed and housed people every week.

At the beginning of May, the Augusta Fire Department inspected Mercy Ministries.

After multiple violations were found, they were shut down.

Inoperable smoke detectors, exit signs, and emergency lights, exposed wires, missing and damaged ceiling tiles are all within the walls at Mercy Ministries on Broad Street.

Wayne Jordan, case manager, with Mercy Ministries responded to these violations.

“You work with the resources of what you have on that issue. You know, try to do a little bit by a little bit, but it’s like everybody looks for the bad instead of the good,” said Jordan.

After the inspection, Mercy Ministries was told no one is allowed to stay overnight, and violations would have to be corrected within two weeks, which is Monday.

So far, they say they haven’t made the fixes and are packing up.

“When you trying to shut down a place where is trying to help people, then you’re doing worse than you’re doing good. That’s what I have to say about the code enforcement,” said Jordan.

Mercy Ministries says there were 30 to 40 people a day coming to the building, and they would house those on a day-to-day basis.

The fire marshal’s report says they offered overnight stays due to nowhere else being available.

The Salvation Army says since Mercy Ministries closed, they’ve seen an uptick of 30 more people coming to get services daily.

They say they’ve never turned away those in the past but would refer to other agencies if they weren’t able to stay there.

The Salvation Army has a limit of up to 90 days of staying in the shelter a year without casework.

Now, with loosened regulations, those who maxed out will have 10 additional days to find casework to give those a second chance.

Mercy Ministries doesn’t know what’s next or what’s to come in the future, but they are shut down and closed to the public.

The Salvation Army also tells us they are allowing those back with the exception of violent offenders and sex offenders, and now with more in the shelter, they are wanting to be safe moving forward.

The suspect involved in the deadly shooting is scheduled to be in court this week.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Remos Lovett is accused of stabbing another man multiple times in the chest and arm.

He’s facing one count of aggravated assault and is still in jail. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.