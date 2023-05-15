Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Giant S.C. health, environmental agency’s days may be numbered

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he plans to sign a bill that would split up giant state health and environmental agency
By Mary Green
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control now awaits Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature to become law.

If McMaster signs the bill into law, DHEC would be gone by July 1 of next year.

“When you’re doing something this comprehensive, with this many moving parts, it’s very important that you get it right,” said state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signs parental leave bill into law

The bill would dissolve DHEC and create two new Cabinet-level agencies: the Department of Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.

The governor would appoint the leaders of both these agencies – with senators’ approval.

Public Health would take over DHEC’s health responsibilities.

DHEC’s environmental control function would become the Department of Environmental Services -- which would take over the Department of Natural Resources’ current Water Resources Division as well.

The bill would also shift responsibility over South Carolina’s veterans nursing homes from the Department of Mental Health to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

MORE | S.C mom fights rare disease after losing children

And the Department of Agriculture would take over food safety programs – which DHEC currently oversees.

“Good, effective delivery of public health services isn’t a Republican issue, isn’t a Democratic issue, isn’t a conservative or liberal issue. Everybody wants to deliver public health services to South Carolinians in the most efficient way possible at the lowest cost,” Davis said.

McMaster says he plans to sign this bill into law – saying he believes DHEC’s responsibilities will function more effectively as two new agencies.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
‘It is a lesson learned’: Sheriff talks after 2 killed, 4 injured in weekend shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before killing himself f

Latest News

Flighty app
What the Tech: App of the Day, Flighty
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
What is Augusta’s plan for mass shooting incidents?
Mercy Ministries shut down
Mercy Ministries closes doors after multiple violations
Charlie Norwood uptown location
Ossoff seeks health program for female veterans in Augusta
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced May 7 that a child had been found alone in...
Parents not facing charges after child found alone in Orangeburg County