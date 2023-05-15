Giant S.C. health, environmental agency’s days may be numbered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control now awaits Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature to become law.

If McMaster signs the bill into law, DHEC would be gone by July 1 of next year.

“When you’re doing something this comprehensive, with this many moving parts, it’s very important that you get it right,” said state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort.

The bill would dissolve DHEC and create two new Cabinet-level agencies: the Department of Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.

The governor would appoint the leaders of both these agencies – with senators’ approval.

Public Health would take over DHEC’s health responsibilities.

DHEC’s environmental control function would become the Department of Environmental Services -- which would take over the Department of Natural Resources’ current Water Resources Division as well.

The bill would also shift responsibility over South Carolina’s veterans nursing homes from the Department of Mental Health to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

And the Department of Agriculture would take over food safety programs – which DHEC currently oversees.

“Good, effective delivery of public health services isn’t a Republican issue, isn’t a Democratic issue, isn’t a conservative or liberal issue. Everybody wants to deliver public health services to South Carolinians in the most efficient way possible at the lowest cost,” Davis said.

McMaster says he plans to sign this bill into law – saying he believes DHEC’s responsibilities will function more effectively as two new agencies.

