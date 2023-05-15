Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. gas prices shift after three-week decline streak

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Macy Neal
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After three weeks of national gas price decline, Georgia and South Carolina prices have finally shifted, according to AAA.

The average price in Georgia increased slightly by two cents over the past week, making the price per gallon, $3.26, AAA says.

However, Augusta’s gas price average has only increased by one cent making the price $3.29, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average gas price is still 28 cents below the national average, AAA says.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.15, which has decreased by two cents from last week, according to AAA. Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices also decreased by two cents, making the price $3.22 per gallon.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has stayed the same over the past week at $3.54 per gallon.

