Fire vehicle runs over body in aftermath of Augusta double slaying

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is holding a news conference after a weekend shooting that left two dead and four others injured Saturday evening.
By Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Fire Department vehicle ran over a body on the scene of a weekend shooting that left two dead and four others injured Saturday evening.

The body of Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla., was dragged 51 feet and 10 inches by the 2008 red Ford Expedition, according to a traffic report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree discussed the incident during a news conference Monday about the double homicide. Roundtree noted that victims were pronounced dead before the “freak accident.”

MORE | 10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead

Officials say while responding to the scene of the intersections of Ellis Street, Prep Phillips Drive, and Sand Bar Ferry Road; the driver was leaving to go to East Boundary at Broad for other injuries. He was traveling north from Ellis Street, crossing through the parking lot of Prep Phillips Drive, when he did not see Farrell lying face down.

The driver “failed to see” the body at the south edge of the parking lot because “the vehicle hood and fender obscured his vision and he misjudged the location” of the body, according to the report.

“Misjudged clearance” is listed as the operator factor on the report.

The driver did not receive a drug test or an alcohol test in response to this incident, according to the accident report.

Someone at the scene captured the vehicle running over the body on Facebook Live, and the video was widely viewed over the weekend.

We reached out to the Augusta Fire Department, and they say they can’t comment at this time.

