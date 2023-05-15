Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Submit Photos/Videos
Unsettled weather pattern for the week ahead with highs mainly in the 80s.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday will be a cloudy day, so temperatures will be milder than Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few spotty showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible, especially in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 30 percent, mainly very early in the morning and again late in the day. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday as a front parks itself over our region and several upper level disturbances move over the area. Timing of these disturbances is still a bit uncertain, but the greatest rain chances will likely be during the warm afternoon and evening hours each day. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near average in the middle 80s with much warmer than average overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be cloudy, cooler, and possibly even quite damp days, as a cool northeasterly breeze near the surface pushes a shallow layer of cool air underneath an otherwise warm and moist air mass aloft. Afternoon highs Thursday and Friday could be as much as 15 degrees below average with highs only in the lower to middle 70s. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Another front moves in Saturday keeping at least a small chance of rain in the forecast next weekend. Temperatures will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s and morning lows in the upper 50s with a 30 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms.

