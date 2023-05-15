Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening into tonight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop to the low and mid-60s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light overnight out of the southeast.

Looking dry through the majority of our Tuesday with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. A front stalled south of the CSRA will push closer to the region late Tuesday and bring the chance for a few showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

The front near the region will likely trigger scattered showers and storms Wednesday. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be cloudy, cooler, and possibly even quite damp, as a cool northeasterly breeze near the surface pushes a shallow layer of cool air underneath an otherwise warm and moist air mass aloft. Afternoon highs Thursday could be as much as 15 degrees below average with highs only in the lower to middle 70s.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will remain below average near 80. Partly cloudy skies during the day and trending mostly dry.

Another front moves in this weekend, but right now Saturday looks mostly dry during the day with warmer highs in the mid-80s. A few storms are possible Sunday as the front pushes through the region. Highs Sunday will be back in the mid-80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Unsettled weather pattern through Thursday. Up and down temperatures swings. (WRDW)

