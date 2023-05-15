CSRA businesses see large crowds mother’s day weekend despite inflation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the national retail federation, people planned to spend about $274 per person on mother’s day, nearly $30 more than last year. Here at home, local businesses reaped the benefits of this special day as people came out to celebrate mom despite rising costs.

“Our sales have increased by double digits. We’re more than 10% greater sales than we have experienced last year,” Angela Kennedy at Martina’s Flowers, said.

For Martina’s flowers- mother’s day is their second busiest holiday of the year following valentine’s day, as they make 1,400 deliveries in the span of four days.

Factoring in inflation, they’re happy to be supported by the community.

“We know it’s increased. Some, we can’t help that. It’s kind of been beyond our control, but the, the public has responded and they have really supported Martina’s and we have very much enjoyed treating them well and taking care of their business,” she said.

Down the road at finch and fifth in surrey center, they’re seeing foot traffic similar to what they’d see during their busiest week of the year.

“A busy mother’s day is like every day for us during masters. So because that was so close, I think everybody’s prepared and they’re taking it seriously,” owner of Finch and Fifth, Sarah Crow said,

Despite the U.S. bureau of labor and statistics showing costs for food is up 7.7%,hey say they’re staying afloat.

“I have seen a lot of escalating prices in purchasing, but we try to keep it real and keep, you know, the dollar down a little bit so everybody can come join us,” she said.

It’s a time these businesses are grateful for those who shop local.

“There’s no better way you can do it...We are a family owned- American family owned company and we are happy to be here..to keep your local dollars local. Your sales tax is kept here in Columbia county and it continues to do good through that,” Angela Kennedy at Martina’s Flowers, said.

