Antique Violins of Augusta build violins from scratch

You may enjoy playing an instrument, but have you ever thought about making one?

We stopped by a local business who is hoping to teach you how to do both.

“We’re here to be a community hub for people to find music and find joy,” said Nathaniel Bruner, head luthier and general manager of Antique Violins of Augusta.

For Bruner and Jonathan Clark, the joy comes through playing the violin.

“I fell in love with the violin watching my grandma play. She lived with us growing up and when I was two, I wanted to play violin with my grandma,” said Bruner.

Clark, owner and co-founder of Antique Violins of Augusta, said: “I started playing violin when I was eight years old and in fourth grade. I kind of just picked it up naturally and I really loved it growing up.”

But they really find the music through building and repairing violins.

“It’s something that has been carried down for hundreds of years and it’s being done the same way it was being done,” said Clark.

Clark spent time working with a craftsman in Columbia, S.C. learning how to make them.

Now he’s sharing the skill.

“I just wanted to make that opportunity available for local Augustans who wanted to learn and kind of just share the tradition of violin making,” said Clark.

Bruner was Clark’s first student.

Bruner said: “Getting them up and singing again is really the passion that got us started.”

They both passed on the knowledge to Aubrey Bruner, who became interested after getting one that needed repairs.

Aubrey, instructor and instrument restorer, said: “There’s a lot of hard work that’s put into it but it’s a very rewarding experience.”

Clark says he’s hopeful restoration will be rewarding for anyone who learns.

Clark said: “It’s leaving a legacy and creating something that will be passed down through generations, creating something that your children and grandchildren can enjoy and maybe play.”

Whether it’s playing the instrument or creating it, Bruner says “the three of us just love to help people find their passion.”

Clark says they are hoping to start teaching how to make violins this summer.

They encourage anyone interested in learning how to play the violin to come in and try it for free before signing up for lessons.

