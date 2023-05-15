Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer

Join Mary King on WBTV This Morning each day this week.
Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer
Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer(WBTV)
By Mary King
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we get closer to Memorial Day, you are likely gearing up for pool time or a trip to the beach.

WBTV is helping you stay Always Alert before and when your kids jump in the water this summer.

Join Mary King on WBTV This Morning each day this week as we break through some myths and take up some tough questions.

Then this Friday morning, you’ll want to make sure you watch and learn about the crash course that may help save your child’s life.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ga., S.C. gas prices shift after three-week decline streak

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Macy Neal
After three weeks of national gas price decline, Georgia and South Carolina prices have finally shifted. Georgia's prices slightly decrease, but still 28 cents below the national average.

News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for May 15

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Crime

North Augusta man accused of attempted murder in shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a North Augusta man accused of attempted murder during a shooting last week, authorities say.

One on One with Richard Rogers

One on One with Richard Rogers | AU’s new athletic director

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Richard Rogers
Ryan Erlacher talks one on one with Richard Rogers about being AU's new athletic director.

News

CSRA businesses see large crowds mother’s day weekend despite inflation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Taylor Martin
According to the national retail federation, people planned to spend about $274 per person on mother's day, nearly $30 more than last year. Here at home, local businesses reaped the benefits of this special day as people came out to celebrate mom despite rising costs.

Latest News

Local

10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Craig Allison
Arrests have been made in connection with a Saturday night shooting incident that left two dead after a dispute at a motorcycle club.

Regional

Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Orangeburg Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Marissa Lute
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a motorcycle crash in Orangeburg County Friday.

Local

Events like air show have a big economic impact in Augusta

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Augusta Air Show was the big event over the weekend for the CSRA. It's one of many events that keep the local economy humming.

Crime

Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff
Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA. Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small.

Local

2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary that took place on Saturday evening.

Regional

Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’

Updated: May. 14, 2023 at 2:58 AM EDT
|
By Emily Johnson and Gray News staff
At least 100 people gathered to honor the victim's life by throwing flowers into the ocean with “Sam” written on the stems.