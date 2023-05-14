Harlem baseball is headed to state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bulldogs aren’t done yet.

Saturday in Pike County, Harlem met the defending state champions on their home turf, but played like it was their own. The Bulldogs took game one 7-5, and completed the sweep in game 2, 3-2.

They head into the GHSA 3A state game 33-1, with their only loss coming against Morgan County in April.

The last time Harlem won state according to the GHSA was in 1986.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.