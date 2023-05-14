Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Harlem baseball is headed to state

Harlem baseball heads to state
Harlem baseball heads to state(Staff)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bulldogs aren’t done yet.

Saturday in Pike County, Harlem met the defending state champions on their home turf, but played like it was their own. The Bulldogs took game one 7-5, and completed the sweep in game 2, 3-2.

They head into the GHSA 3A state game 33-1, with their only loss coming against Morgan County in April.

The last time Harlem won state according to the GHSA was in 1986.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before turning gun on self
Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
Alyssa Gregory
Have you seen this missing Aiken County teenager?

Latest News

Augusta University Golf shining on the national stage
Augusta University golf program shines on national stage
The Augusta GreenJackets, the single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, spent time on Friday...
GreenJackets players visit Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Ryan would have been a senior alongside his baseball teammates on their quest for a state...
Thurmond baseball team honors player who died in 2021 crash
FILE - Tiger Woods follows his ball at the fourth tee during the last round of the Hero World...
After surgery, Tiger Woods will miss this year’s PGA championship