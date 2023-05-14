Events like air show have a big economic impact in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re taking a look at how shows either planned locally or those that visit the CSRA from out of town can have an impact on the economy.

This month’s meetings, conventions and events will bring in more than 3,000 attendees and generate at least $1.4 million for the city. An example of this is the Augusta Air Show that happened over the weekend.

We met with someone from Destination Augusta who says this also keeps people employed in tourism.

“We are an industry of 26,000 people when you look at the hospitality and tourism industry in this metro area, so that’s what we talk about when we say, you know, good quality employment.,” said Bennish Brown, president and CEO of Destination Augusta. “Those things also bring great quality of life for local people.”

He adds the air show marked the first time the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have come to our area and the expectation is they will come back in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.