Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Events like air show have a big economic impact in Augusta

The Augusta Air Show is the big event this weekend, but it's one of many that keep the local economy humming.
By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re taking a look at how shows either planned locally or those that visit the CSRA from out of town can have an impact on the economy.

This month’s meetings, conventions and events will bring in more than 3,000 attendees and generate at least $1.4 million for the city. An example of this is the Augusta Air Show that happened over the weekend.

MORE | Man sets record with 118-pound bighead carp

We met with someone from Destination Augusta who says this also keeps people employed in tourism.

“We are an industry of 26,000 people when you look at the hospitality and tourism industry in this metro area, so that’s what we talk about when we say, you know, good quality employment.,” said Bennish Brown, president and CEO of Destination Augusta. “Those things also bring great quality of life for local people.”

He adds the air show marked the first time the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have come to our area and the expectation is they will come back in the near future.

MORE | As temps rise in CSRA, here’s how to keep cooling costs low

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before turning gun on self
Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
Alyssa Gregory
Have you seen this missing Aiken County teenager?

Latest News

police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Orangeburg Co.
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’