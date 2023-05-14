Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

10 charged and arrested from Saturday night shooting that left 2 dead

10 people have been charged with two counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault in shooting incident on Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary.
10 people have been charged with two counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault in...
10 people have been charged with two counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault in shooting incident on Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Craig Allison
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office booking department confirms ten people have been arrested and charged today, in connection to the Saturday night shooting incident that left two dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened last night on Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary at 6:35 p.m., which resulted in five people getting shot, two of which died from their injuries.

The booking department has confirmed the following individuals have all been charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, in regard to last night’s incident:

(Left to right, top to bottom)

31-year-old James Bryant

39-year-old Freddie Crosson

38-year-old Tyson Harper

26-year-old McKayla Rickett

44-year-old Larry Ross

30-year-old Cory Sapp

30-year-old Jessica Sapp

42-year-old Larry Sutton

43-year-old Kenneth Taylor

28-year-old Matthew Willis

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified those who died as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Stick with News 12 as more information becomes available on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before turning gun on self
Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
Alyssa Gregory
Have you seen this missing Aiken County teenager?

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Orangeburg Co.
Augusta Air Show 2023
Events like air show have a big economic impact in Augusta
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary