1 dead in single-vehicle accident in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened in Aiken County on Saturday night.

At 5:00 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling west on SC-4 when they traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then traveled off the roadway to the left, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

They say the truck then overturned and crashed, with the driver passing away at the scene of the accident.

While there is no other available information on the deceased’s name, News 12 will continue to update this incident as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.