Vice President Kamala Harris visits Georgia for campaign event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris came to the Peach State on Friday, speaking at a campaign finance event held by the Democratic Party of Georgia at Flourish Legendary Events in Buckhead.

When she took to the podium, people cheered and chanted “Four more years!”

Harris spoke on a variety of topics in her 25-minute speech, including infrastructure.

“Here in Georgia, we’ve delivered over $4 billion to rebuild roads, bridges, and airports,” she said. “In Atlanta alone, new sidewalks and bike lanes on Central Avenue and Pryor Street, expansion of the Beltline, and, finally, more upgrades to Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson.”

Harris also touted lowering prescription drug costs.

“The price of insulin for seniors is capped at $35 a month. Prescription medication will be capped at $2,000 a year,” she said. “And 50,000 seniors in Georgia will have more money to pay for groceries and retire with dignity because people voted.”

She also referenced the recent mass shooting in Midtown when talking about gun violence.

“Instead of saving lives from gun violence, extremists, state by state, made it legal to open carry a gun without even a permit or background check. Meanwhile, we mourn for the mother killed at a medical facility just a few blocks from here,” Harris said.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, chairwoman of Georgia Democrats, said the battleground state of Georgia is critical for determining the outcome of 2024.

“Georgia remains the center of the political universe, and Georgia Democrats understand our power in the last election and the runoff election, and we’re gearing up to do it again,” she said.

Harris named Sen. Raphael Warnock and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to her National Advisory Board.

She last visited Georgia in April where she announced a major commitment between two energy companies that will develop more than two million solar panels.

Harris also visited Georgia in February to participate in a moderated discussion at Georgia Tech focusing on the administration’s efforts to combat climate change and address clean energy.

