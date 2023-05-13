Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Georgia for campaign event

When she took to the podium, people cheered and chanted “Four more years!”
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris came to the Peach State on Friday, speaking at a campaign finance event held by the Democratic Party of Georgia at Flourish Legendary Events in Buckhead.

When she took to the podium, people cheered and chanted “Four more years!”

Harris spoke on a variety of topics in her 25-minute speech, including infrastructure.

“Here in Georgia, we’ve delivered over $4 billion to rebuild roads, bridges, and airports,” she said.  “In Atlanta alone, new sidewalks and bike lanes on Central Avenue and Pryor Street, expansion of the Beltline, and, finally, more upgrades to Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson.”

MORE | What’s the impact in CSRA as nation’s COVID emergency ends?

Harris also touted lowering prescription drug costs.

“The price of insulin for seniors is capped at $35 a month. Prescription medication will be capped at $2,000 a year,” she said. “And 50,000 seniors in Georgia will have more money to pay for groceries and retire with dignity because people voted.”

She also referenced the recent mass shooting in Midtown when talking about gun violence.

“Instead of saving lives from gun violence, extremists, state by state, made it legal to open carry a gun without even a permit or background check. Meanwhile, we mourn for the mother killed at a medical facility just a few blocks from here,” Harris said.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, chairwoman of Georgia Democrats, said the battleground state of Georgia is critical for determining the outcome of 2024.

MORE | Augusta native Charles Kelley of Lady A reflects on path to sobriety

“Georgia remains the center of the political universe, and Georgia Democrats understand our power in the last election and the runoff election, and we’re gearing up to do it again,” she said.

Harris named Sen. Raphael Warnock and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to her National Advisory Board.

She last visited Georgia in April where she announced a major commitment between two energy companies that will develop more than two million solar panels.

Harris also visited Georgia in February to participate in a moderated discussion at Georgia Tech focusing on the administration’s efforts to combat climate change and address clean energy.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before turning gun on self
Sarah Sylvester
North Augusta native reveals she’s ‘Cocky’ at graduation
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
It was s critical race for time after an elderly man accidentally drove off the road and into...
Local father-daughter duo rush to save man from sinking car

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
McMaster recalls S.C. General Assembly for more work next week
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Atlanta for campaign event
File -- Former President Donald Trump speaks during the NH Republican State Committee 2023...
In CNN town hall, Trump doubles down on Georgia election fraud
South Carolina State House
S.C. lawmakers will go into overtime on abortion, other issues