Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, K-9 injured in east Tennessee

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly Drive before gunfire broke out, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.(Sevierville Police Department)
By Gray News staff and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a K-9 is injured following an officer-involved shooting in Tennesse, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The incident began at about 8:15 p.m. Friday in Sevierville, Tennesse, when officers with the Sevierville Police Department went to a home to follow up on an incident involving a felony evading by vehicle.

As officers approached the home, a person inside the home began shooting at the officer and they returned gunfire. Officials said the reason why is still under investigation.

One person was killed, but TBI officials are withholding their name while the family is notified.

Another person was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. Two deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and one city officer were transported to the hospital for non-gunshot-related injuries.

K-9 officer Hank with the Sevierville Police Department was shot during the shootout and was transported to an area veterinary hospital for treatment, TBI officials said. The dog underwent surgery, which went well, and is now resting with his partner, officer Jordan Paul.

“Thanks so much to everyone for your concern and continued thoughts and prayers for a quick and full recovery,” SPD officials said.

TBI officials said that the investigation is still underway.

No other details were released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before turning gun on self
Sarah Sylvester
North Augusta native reveals she’s ‘Cocky’ at graduation
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
It was s critical race for time after an elderly man accidentally drove off the road and into...
Local father-daughter duo rush to save man from sinking car

Latest News

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
WATCH: Student attends graduation ceremony, accepts diploma 38 weeks pregnant
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Orangeburg Co.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
McMaster demands airports officials report illegal immigrants as Title 42 lifted
A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
College student accepts her degree while pregnant