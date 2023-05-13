Submit Photos/Videos
Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Orangeburg Co.

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a motorcycle crash in Orangeburg County Friday.

The crash was reported at 2:47 p.m. on Interstate 95 near mile marker 88, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said.

Investigators say a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on I-95 when it crashed.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim of the crash.

