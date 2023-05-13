Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing Aiken County teenager?

Alyssa Gregory
Alyssa Gregory(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies are looking for a 17-year-old they’ve classified as a runaway.

Alyssa Gregory was last seen at home on Tuesday night. Her family says she left overnight wearing a blue jeans a gray shirt.

Her family released a photo and said a $500 reward is being offered for help finding her.

Anyone with information can call deputies at 803-648-6811 in reference to case number 23-029402.

