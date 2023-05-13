Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Former Augusta mayor turns cancer diagnosis into positive impact

He’s been selling shirts with his “Do it Deke” slogan and using word of mouth to raise money.
He’s been selling shirts with his “Do it Deke” slogan and using word of mouth to raise money.(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Researchers continue working to find a cure for cancer.

Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver is stepping in to help raise money in the fight. We sat down with the mayor to find out about his decision to join this cause.

Just three weeks ago, Copenhaver was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He tells us after the initial shock wore off, he started working on ways he could turn his diagnosis into something positive for the community.

What started as a fundraising goal of $10,000 for the Georgia Cancer Center is now $30,000 and counting as Copenhaver uses his story as inspiration to help those going through the same thing. He tells us raising this money couldn’t have been possible without the community.

MORE | Black male nurses filling the gaps as they walk across AU stage

He’s been selling shirts with his “Do it Deke” slogan and using word of mouth to raise money.

“I think it’s just human nature. It’s like, am I gonna die,” Copenhaven questioned. “When I finally got the diagnosis, and the prognosis was good, my first thought was, well, what can I do with this to do good?”

MORE | Lindsey Morris talks about Unite the Fight Against Cancer

Jane Barrett is the philanthropy director at Georgia’s Cancer Center and Copenhaver’s niece. She said, “We’re just so pleased to have his involvement here, and I think the biggest thing from his perspective is, you know, nobody wants to receive a cancer diagnosis. I think he’s kind of on a mission to take a difficult situation and make something positive come out of it, and help as many people as he can.”

The cancer center says all the proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward their patient programs. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the Unite in the Fight website or buy one of the “Do it Deke” shirts.

The Unite in the Fight walk kicks off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the cancer center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
When and why cops decide to chase suspects in Columbia County
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident

Latest News

500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before turning gun on self
Pop artist ‘Chicken Man’ puts unique twist on creations
We stopped by Augusta Regional to talk to Willis about her experience in the skies.
Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year is flying high and fast
Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year is flying high and fast