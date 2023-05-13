Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was a really good day for your outdoor plans, but a stray shower or two can not be ruled out through tonight. Highs were seasonal today topping off in the middle 80s with winds out of the south to southwest at 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight will be another warm and muggy night with partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s until the sun sets at 8:19 with overnight lows well above average in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

Mother’s Day will be the warmest of the next 7 days with partly sunny skies, a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms, and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds will be from the north about 3 to 7 mph.

The best chance of rain of the upcoming week arrives Monday ahead of the next cool front. Clouds, showers, and storms will keep high temperatures several degrees below average with highs struggling to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Drier weather and cooler conditions can be expected in the wake of that front Tuesday with morning lows in the middle to upper 50s and afternoon highs around 80.

Humidity and a chance of late day storms return Wednesday through Friday with gradually warmer temperatures. Clouds and scattered showers each day will keep afternoon highs near or below average in the lower to middle 80s, but overnight lows will be above average for mid-May in the lower to middle 60s Wednesday through Friday.

