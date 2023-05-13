Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated showers and storms possible Mother’s Day afternoon. Summer like pattern setting up by next week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was a really good day for your outdoor plans, but a stray shower or two can not be ruled out through tonight. Highs were seasonal today topping off in the middle 80s with winds out of the south to southwest at 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight will be another warm and muggy night with partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s until the sun sets at 8:19 with overnight lows well above average in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

Mother’s Day will be the warmest of the next 7 days with partly sunny skies, a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms, and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds will be from the north about 3 to 7 mph.

The best chance of rain of the upcoming week arrives Monday ahead of the next cool front. Clouds, showers, and storms will keep high temperatures several degrees below average with highs struggling to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Drier weather and cooler conditions can be expected in the wake of that front Tuesday with morning lows in the middle to upper 50s and afternoon highs around 80.

Humidity and a chance of late day storms return Wednesday through Friday with gradually warmer temperatures. Clouds and scattered showers each day will keep afternoon highs near or below average in the lower to middle 80s, but overnight lows will be above average for mid-May in the lower to middle 60s Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
500 block of Rennie Street
68-year-old man fatally shoots mom before turning gun on self
Sarah Sylvester
North Augusta native reveals she’s ‘Cocky’ at graduation
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
It was s critical race for time after an elderly man accidentally drove off the road and into...
Local father-daughter duo rush to save man from sinking car

Latest News

MOTHER'S DAY OUTLOOK!
Mikel's 6p Forecast - 5.13.23
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Mother's Day Weekend forecast.
5/12/2023 Morning Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Mother's Day Weekend forecast.
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Mostly dry Saturday, but a few storms will be possible Sunday afternoon. Highs will be warm in...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale