Augusta University golf program shines on national stage

For the first time in school history, the AU Women’s Golf Team is going to the NCAA National Championship tournament.
By Daniel Booth
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is having a great deal of success on the golf course this spring. For the first time in school history, the AU women’s golf team is going to the NCAA National Championship tournament.

The Jaguars punched their ticket to nationals with a 5th place finish at the Athens Regional held on the University of Georgia golf course. AU was an 11 seed coming into the regional, and they secured the 5th and final qualifying spot by beating Ohio State by two strokes.

The NCAA Women’s National Championship tournament will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club, in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 19-24..

On Saturday, with their talented group of underclassmen leading the way, the AU Men’s Golf Team is heading to Auburn for regionals.

Augusta University Men’s Golf Head Coach Steven Paine said, “If we can go in and play very loose and play very free, I’m excited to see what we can do.”

By winning the Southland Conference tournament for the first time, the Jaguars earned the chance to compete for a national championship.

Southland Conference Freshman of the Year Stefan Jacobs said, “Vanderbilt’s playing, the number one team, Auburn’s obviously hosting the event, their home course. It’ll be a good experience to see, and match up against, like the best players in the country.”

Four out of the five golfers in the Jaguars starting lineup are underclassmen, and conference freshman of the year Stefan Jacobs is one of them.

Paine said, “He was a big recruit for us, out of South Africa. He actually only started in January, so he was mid-year, and immediately when he stepped on campus, we knew he had big potential and he had a lot of game.”

Jacobs said, “I feel like we’ve been making very good strides. Making the practices very ethical and just getting in the good work.”

While Jacobs is still getting used to a new school in his first semester, learning a new city, and experiencing a new country, spending time on the course with his teammates makes him feel like home.”

Coming to the team was really cool. I mean obviously this is a new country, new cultures, and stuff, and just the guys showing me the ways,” said Jacobs.

With most of the team expected to return next year, this trip to Auburn just could be the beginning for this talented young group of golfers.

“We’re looking forward to it. We think like, this team has a lot instore for the next couple of years and we’re excited,” said Jacobs.

The NCAA Men’s Regional in Auburn is taking place from May 15th-17th. Only five out of the 13 teams in attendance will advance to the Men’s National Championship tournament.

