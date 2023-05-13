2 dead, 3 injured in shooting incident at East Boundary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s is investigating a shooting incident that left two people dead and three others injured Saturday evening, a few blocks away from downtown Augusta.

They say at 6:35 p.m., Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East Boundary.

Upon arrival, deputies located five people who had been shot at least one time.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree confirmed to our reporter on the scene that there was an event at a motorcycle club, words were exchanged between people, and shots were fired.

They are investigating the tags of motorcycles to identify suspects and where they’re from.

Sheriff Roundtree confirms two victims died on the scene, and three others are injured.

The Criminal Investigation Division is also on the scene with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

It’s been a deadly two days in the region, with three people killed in shootings on Friday in the CSRA.

On Rennie Street in Graniteville on Friday afternoon, an 86-year-old woman and her 68-year-old son died in a murder-suicide .

And before dawn on Friday, Makala Perkins, 23, of Grovetown, was killed in a shooting on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta .

The shootings are among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022 .

News 12 will continue to update this most recent shooting incident as information becomes available.

