What’s the impact in CSRA as nation’s COVID emergency ends?

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With this week’s end of the national emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, some things will change but others won’t.

Since 2020, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 2.36 million cases, 140,279 hospitalizations and 35,376 deaths.

Georgia physician Dr. Cecil Bennett said the nation has made truly remarkable strides. He likens COVID now to the common flu, which is contagious and can be deadly for many people, like COVID.

“It is still dangerous, don’t get me wrong, the flu kills 33-35,000 people annually, and COVID could do the same,” Bennett said.

People at high risk should still consider wearing masks, he said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health noted that since the end of the peak of the Omicron surge at the end of January 2022:

Daily COVID-19 reported cases are down over 98%.

COVID-19 deaths have declined 97%.

Newly reported COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 97%.

Most prevention tools, like vaccines, treatments and testing, will remain available. Other tools such as certain data sources and reporting, will change, the agency said.

COVID vaccines and tests will still be available at no cost to the public at health departments throughout the state for the foreseeable future.

ACROSS THE RIVER:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s inventory of COVID-19 antigen rapid tests has been refreshed and kits are available for free at most DHEC health clinics. Visit DHEC’s testing locator to learn more.

For information about vaccination locations, please visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

Testing locations and hours and home test kits can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

Medication to prevent severe COVID-19, such as Paxlovid, will remain available at no cost while supplies purchased by the federal government last. After that, the price will be determined by the manufacturer and insurance coverage.

“Most importantly, the end of the PHE does not mean that COVID-19 is over,” the agency said in a statement. “Georgians should stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms, stay home if they are sick and check with their health care provider about available COVID-19 treatments.”

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says Georgia has been ahead of the curve.

“Just over three years ago, Georgia became the first state in the country to reopen because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic,” the office said in a statement. “While the federal government is just now beginning its transition to a long-term health strategy after the pandemic, our state focus was already and will continue to be on addressing the health care needs of Georgians.”

The office said: “The Peach State is well positioned to do just that.”

