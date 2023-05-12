As temps rise in CSRA, here’s how to keep cooling costs low

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Temperatures could reach the 90s this weekend in the CSRA, so energy costs could hit your wallet hard as you crack up the air conditioner.

But there are plenty of cost-saving steps you can take as we inch closer to summer.

Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical says tune-ups can go a long way in making sure your HVAC system is ready for the metro Atlanta summer.

In Georgia now is the time to check your system if you haven’t already, and it can prevent you from spending money on repairs in the long run.

“Do a full inspection of the system and usually we can find a few quick items that are maintenance related that will get that system going for another summer or two,” said Coolray’s Kimball Rice.

He says another cost-saving tip for customers is changing out your filters.

“Change your filter about once a month, it will save you on utilities,” said Rice. “It will make your system last longer and the majority of the no cools and problem calls we’re going to be going to over this next week, most of those are probably going to be filter-related.”

“You want to change those regularly, so the system stays clean,” said Coolray service technician Clay Waller.

Georgia Power and Jefferson Energy Cooperative are also offering some money-saving tips for hot weather:

Think thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78 in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. If you’re going to be away from home for a long period of time, set your thermostat even higher, or turn it off completely.

Insulate – An attic insulation of R-30 will help achieve lower heating and cooling bills.

Seal ductwork – Leaky ductwork often accounts for 10-30% of total heating and cooling costs.

Use your fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month to operate and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

Clear air vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and return-air registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

Trim plants and change filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters and trim plants around your outside units.

Caulk and strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

Use blinds and curtains – Cover sun-facing windows with blinds or curtains to help limit direct sunlight and heat from entering your home.

Use double pane/storm windows – They provide additional insulation.

Unplug certain electronics – Electronics account for 5 percent to 10 percent of household electricity use. Save up to $100 a year by either using an advanced power strip or unplugging electronics when not in use.



