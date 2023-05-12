Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Strom Thurmond honors Ryan White after 2021 crash

Ryan would have been a senior alongside his baseball teammates on their quest for a state...
Ryan would have been a senior alongside his baseball teammates on their quest for a state title, who are still honoring his life more than two years after his passing.(WRDW)
By Daniel Booth
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Strom Thurmond baseball team has put up big numbers this season and in the playoff in particular.

But what makes their postseason run even more special is that they’re still #RyanStrong, and they’re playing every game like it’s their last.

In January of 2021, Ryan White, a close friend, classmate, and teammate passed away in a car accident.

“They suffered that same loss that I suffered, and probably even greater, to an extent,” said Tracy White.

Ryan would have been a senior alongside his baseball teammates on their quest for a state title, who are still honoring his life more than two years after his passing.

MORE | At Aiken High, ‘we put our heart and everything on the track’

“It’s a joyous thing that we can still celebrate Ryan, and we can come out on this field and win and play big and play hard and keep him in the back of our mind that we know if he was here, he would be doing his best,” she said.

In addition to their inspired play on the diamond, the players have wristbands, T-shirts, custom “RW” helmet decals, and banners around their baseball field.

Nate Horton said, “The wristbands and the banners and all of that stuff is great, and it really is, but his spirit is just with us.”

Tracy said, “I said Lord please, move them out in some way, somehow, and I said Ryan, you have got to remind them that you are that angel in the outfield, that you are still out there, and let them feel your presence.”

MORE | After surgery, Tiger Woods will miss this year’s PGA championship

James Creasy said, “I’m wearing his number this year, and he would be in center field, but it ends up being the other way around, I’m in center field, so it makes it a little more special for us to just want to get the job done even more.”

While the Rebels still show their love and support for Ryan, Tracy shows her love and support by being at as many games as she can, cheering on the players who she says, were like brothers to her son.

“The fact that they’re honoring Ryan at the same time just blows me away. I’m just in awe of their support. I’m in awe of their love that they still want to support Ryan and just be there and just be good people,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Does cryptocurrency belong in your 401(k)? Questions about cryptocurrency in New York turn to...
Martinez woman scammed out of $145K by man she met online
Palm Beach Island
15-year-old ID’d in Emanuel County water-park drowning

Latest News

FILE - Tiger Woods follows his ball at the fourth tee during the last round of the Hero World...
After surgery, Tiger Woods will miss this year’s PGA championship
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during a media day ahead of the national...
What’s behind Bulldogs’ decision to skip White House visit?
The girls won 13 of the 18 events at the 4A Regional
At Aiken High, ‘we put our heart and everything on the track’
Devin Willock
UGA faces $40M lawsuit in crash that killed player, staffer