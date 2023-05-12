Strom Thurmond honors Ryan White after 2021 crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Strom Thurmond baseball team has put up big numbers this season and in the playoff in particular.

But what makes their postseason run even more special is that they’re still #RyanStrong, and they’re playing every game like it’s their last.

In January of 2021, Ryan White, a close friend, classmate, and teammate passed away in a car accident.

“They suffered that same loss that I suffered, and probably even greater, to an extent,” said Tracy White.

Ryan would have been a senior alongside his baseball teammates on their quest for a state title, who are still honoring his life more than two years after his passing.

“It’s a joyous thing that we can still celebrate Ryan, and we can come out on this field and win and play big and play hard and keep him in the back of our mind that we know if he was here, he would be doing his best,” she said.

In addition to their inspired play on the diamond, the players have wristbands, T-shirts, custom “RW” helmet decals, and banners around their baseball field.

Nate Horton said, “The wristbands and the banners and all of that stuff is great, and it really is, but his spirit is just with us.”

Tracy said, “I said Lord please, move them out in some way, somehow, and I said Ryan, you have got to remind them that you are that angel in the outfield, that you are still out there, and let them feel your presence.”

James Creasy said, “I’m wearing his number this year, and he would be in center field, but it ends up being the other way around, I’m in center field, so it makes it a little more special for us to just want to get the job done even more.”

While the Rebels still show their love and support for Ryan, Tracy shows her love and support by being at as many games as she can, cheering on the players who she says, were like brothers to her son.

“The fact that they’re honoring Ryan at the same time just blows me away. I’m just in awe of their support. I’m in awe of their love that they still want to support Ryan and just be there and just be good people,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.