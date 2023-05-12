Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Search continues for 7-year-old boy who went missing during family fishing trip

Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales, 7, was fishing with his family near Eastwood...
Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales, 7, was fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark and was last seen on April 29.(Dayton Police & Fire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (Gray News) – Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing on a fishing trip nearly two weeks ago.

Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales was fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark and was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on April 29.

Authorities said Lucas is 3 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves, black pants and black Converse shoes.

First responders have provided numerous updates since Lucas went missing, saying multiple agencies are continuing the search.

A K-9 searches the area where 7-year-old Lucas Rosales went missing on a fishing trip.
A K-9 searches the area where 7-year-old Lucas Rosales went missing on a fishing trip.(Dayton Police & Fire)

Decreasing water levels gave officials the opportunity to create a temporary dam on a portion of the Mad River to aid the search.

Searchers are using multiple boats, thermal imaging devices, underwater drones, aerial drones, and SONAR devices to find Lucas. K-9s have also been brought in.

Police said at this time, they have no reason to suspect foul play and that the boy’s family has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
When and why cops decide to chase suspects in Columbia County
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

Latest News

Pop artist ‘Chicken Man’ puts unique twist on creations
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say
We stopped by Augusta Regional to talk to Willis about her experience in the skies.
Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year is flying high and fast
Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year is flying high and fast
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators