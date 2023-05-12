Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year is flying high and fast

We stopped by Augusta Regional to talk to Willis about her experience in the skies.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thunderbirds picked Teacher of the Year Shikara Willis as this year’s Hometown Hero.

She suited up to experience the ride of her lifetime in the backseat with a Thunderbird captain in the pilot’s seat.

The jets are accelerating up to 7-Gs, twisting through the air. We stopped by Augusta Regional to talk to Willis about her experience in the skies.

“I love C.T. Walker. I love my students. I love working for Richmond County. It has been a wonderful experience, and I appreciate the love that has been shown along the way,” she said.

MORE | Columbia County firefighters help properly install car seats

Willis never imagined that her hard work as a teacher at C.T. Walker would earn her teacher of the year, let alone get her a flight in an F-16.

“I could not have written a better story myself. It has been an awesome experience being district teacher of the year, being honored as a Hometown Hero, and now with the Thunderbirds. An amazing experience,” she said.

She went through a series of briefings about health, flight safety, and what to expect during her flight. Before takeoff, her friends, family, and school principal were there to cheer her on.

“Shikara was an incredible flyer during all of the maneuvers. She’s back there in the back seat just hooting and hollering. Just to hear her enjoying herself having a good time,” said Major Jeffrey Downie, Thunderbird 8, advanced pilot and narrator. “Once we get up there and we start doing the thing they kinda let loose a little bit it’s really fun to see that. She was having a good time back there and that was the best part for me.”

MORE | Teacher of the Year to fly with Thunderbirds ahead of air show

Downie says the most important part of the Thunderbirds’ mission is to inspire. This goes hand in hand with Willis’s mission to have passionate teachers in the classroom.

“It definitely takes a heart of service. It is a job where there is not instant gratification. You’re going to have long days, long nights, and you are going to take work home. But if we are going to impact the future, we definitely need educators who have a love for children,” she said.

Willis says she can’t wait to tell her students how cool she is.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
When and why cops decide to chase suspects in Columbia County
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

Latest News

Pop artist ‘Chicken Man’ puts unique twist on creations
Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year is flying high and fast
Theodosia Williams
Augusta University graduate earns degree on her 80th birthday
"I feel like it will actually encourage more people, especially even myself,” said Jabari...
Black male nurses filling the gaps as they walk across AU stage