Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year is flying high and fast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thunderbirds picked Teacher of the Year Shikara Willis as this year’s Hometown Hero.

She suited up to experience the ride of her lifetime in the backseat with a Thunderbird captain in the pilot’s seat.

The jets are accelerating up to 7-Gs, twisting through the air. We stopped by Augusta Regional to talk to Willis about her experience in the skies.

“I love C.T. Walker. I love my students. I love working for Richmond County. It has been a wonderful experience, and I appreciate the love that has been shown along the way,” she said.

Willis never imagined that her hard work as a teacher at C.T. Walker would earn her teacher of the year, let alone get her a flight in an F-16.

“I could not have written a better story myself. It has been an awesome experience being district teacher of the year, being honored as a Hometown Hero, and now with the Thunderbirds. An amazing experience,” she said.

She went through a series of briefings about health, flight safety, and what to expect during her flight. Before takeoff, her friends, family, and school principal were there to cheer her on.

“Shikara was an incredible flyer during all of the maneuvers. She’s back there in the back seat just hooting and hollering. Just to hear her enjoying herself having a good time,” said Major Jeffrey Downie, Thunderbird 8, advanced pilot and narrator. “Once we get up there and we start doing the thing they kinda let loose a little bit it’s really fun to see that. She was having a good time back there and that was the best part for me.”

Downie says the most important part of the Thunderbirds’ mission is to inspire. This goes hand in hand with Willis’s mission to have passionate teachers in the classroom.

“It definitely takes a heart of service. It is a job where there is not instant gratification. You’re going to have long days, long nights, and you are going to take work home. But if we are going to impact the future, we definitely need educators who have a love for children,” she said.

Willis says she can’t wait to tell her students how cool she is.

